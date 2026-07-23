Back in April we heard several disturbing details about a woman who was found dead in a river in the Ventana Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest, near Big Sur. But now her official cause of death has been determined, and foul play was ruled out.

All we knew was some secondhand information when the story broke about the death of 37-year-old Carlsbad resident Joanna Ruth Shields, which was called suspicious at the time. Other hikers who were returning on the morning of April 9 from a two-day back-country hike in the area had encountered a man who was reportedly with Shields, who appeared pale and possibly in shock, and the man described finding shields face down in the water in a river or creek, naked, having gone there to wash herself.

Shields was found dead near Sykes Hot Springs, and initial reports also suggested she had markings on her neck and forehead, that could be an indication of foul play.

Now, as the Chronicle reports, via a Facebook post from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the official cause of death for Shields has been revealed to be "probable alcohol withdrawal seizures due to chronic alcohol use disorder," and it's being called a "natural" death.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Coroner conducted a thorough forensic exam, and investigators interviewed the man who had been on the camping trip with Shields, who cooperated fully.

The coroner's examination "determined that the markings observed on Ms. Shields' body were consistent with 'postmortem insect activity' and were not evidence of strangulation or any criminal act," the sheriff's office says. "Additionally, the injury observed on her forehead was determined to be 'superficial' and was not identified as a contributing factor in her death."

Withdrawal seizures can occur when a person who regularly consumes large amounts of alcohol suddenly tries to abstain — like on a camping trip — and can lead to a life-threatening situation.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Joanna's family and loved ones. We hope these findings provide them with some measure of peace and closure after several difficult months," said Sheriff-Coroner Tina Nieto in a statement. "I also want to thank our detectives, Coroner's staff, our forensic pathologist, and our public safety partners for their professionalism, compassion, and dedication to conducting a thorough investigation and providing Joanna's family with the answers they deserved."

Previously: Disturbing Details Emerge In Death of 37-Year-Old Woman on Big Sur Camping Trip