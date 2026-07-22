A San Francisco man suspected of spray-painting homophobic and antisemitic messages on a church in Pacific Heights in February, appears to be a fairly unstable character who was poorly behaved at a court appearance last week.

51-year-old Sadat Mousa has been charged with a hate crime as well as felony vandalism in connection with a graffiti incident at the San Francisco Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church on February 28. This is the same church that suffered a fire on June 29, which the pastor attributed to construction work that was happening inside.

As the Bay Area Reporter tells us, Mousa is accused of spray-painting pro-Hitler, pro-Hamas, and homophobic statements on the exterior of the church at 2889 California Street, causing $20,000 worth of damage.

At the time, SFPD Chief Derrick Lew gave a statement saying, "This kind of hateful act will never be tolerated in our city. We will do everything in our power to protect our communities and ensure justice is served in this case."

The SF District Attorney's Office noted that this is not Mousa's first run-in with the law related to hateful speech. He was also apparently arrested after making a threat to commit a mass shooting in June 2025. Per the DA's office, Mousa allegedly announced, while standing in a convenience store, "I am going to get an AK-47, and I am going to go to a synagogue and shoot all the Jews and then shoot all the gays in San Francisco."

SF Weekly reported on a domestic violence case in 2010, in which in Mousa was convicted and served three years in prison, in which he threatened to kill members of his family in recorded jailhouse phone calls, as well as during an on-the-record court hearing, when he threatened to kill his brother.

In one of those recorded phone calls, Mousa reportedly said of his own mother, "I hope they pour kerosene on her and burn her while she is still alive."

And in that case, Mousa was offered a mental health evaluation, which he refused.

Mousa made his homophobia fully clear in the courtroom at a hearing on July 17, per the BAR, where he reportedly declared, "I will not be prosecuted by a gay person." This was apparently in reference to Assistant District Attorney Yuri Chornobil, who attended the hearing via Zoom, and who is gay.

The hearing was for a change of counsel, with Mousa's previous public defender, Jennie Stepanian, having declared a conflict of interest. The BAR described what sounded like a tense situation with Mousa's new attorney, Lawrence Strauss, outside the courtroom, in which Mousa was apparently trying to record Strauss with his phone and Mousa was telling him this wasn't allowed in the courthouse.

Inside the courtroom, per the BAR, Mousa repeatedly spoke over Superior Court Judge Harry M. Dorfman, leading Judge Dorfman to say, "Mr. Mousa, you don’t run this courtroom," and saying that Mousa had created a "circus" in the courtroom.

Mousa had been in custody until May, when he was released under a new state law pertaining to the detention of non-violent suspects pending trial.

Judge Dorfman concluded, "Even though Mr. Mousa is being extremely disruptive, I’m not going to order you in custody today," per the BAR. And a new hearing date was set for August 6.

So, this is likely not the last we will hear from Sadat Mousa.

Related: Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Seventh-Day Adventist Church In Pac Heights