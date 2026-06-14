- A car crash in San Jose on early Sunday morning resulting from a driver allegedly trying to evade police has left one dead and three injured. The crash occurred after the drive reportedly ran through a red light while fleeing police. [KPIX]
- A South Bay resident tested positive for measles this week after visits to SFO and various San Jose locations. Santa Clara County Public Health Department officials are encouraging any individuals concerned about exposure to quarantine if they are unvaccinated. [Mercury News]
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo was forced to close on Saturday after a power outage left the theme park unable to operate. [Chronicle]
- Qatari fans in the Bay Area to enjoy the World Cup on their home country's dime were apparently mandated by their government sponsors to participate in a march through downtown SF on Friday afternoon. [SFGate]
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted sipping cocktails at San Francisco's Huntington Hotel bar Arabella’s on Friday night. No word yet on whether he was pre-gaming for Belle and Sebastian at the Masonic. [SF Standard]
- Famed film critic, reporter, and handlebar mustache legend Gene Shalit died on Friday at the age of 100. [ABC 7]
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