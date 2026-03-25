Ugh. Melania Trump thinks more robots should be teaching children, which dovetails nicely with the administration gutting the Department of Education.

A Bay Area startup that makes humanoid robots to help with household chores, Sunnyvale-based Figure AI, got its signature product on a big stage Wednesday. Its Figure 03 humanoid robot walked a red carpet — actually just the hallway into the White House East Room — with First Lady Melania Trump, in both a first for humanoid robots and a rare-these-days public appearance by our humanoid First Lady.

This was all part of an education and technology event Melania was hosting at the White House, the summit of a group called Fostering the Future Together.

You can see that sort of awkward side-by-side walk in the video below.

FOSTERING THE FUTURE TOGETHER

|| 45 Nations || 1 Humanoid

|| 1 Mission || Empower our Children

|| The White House || 2026 Inaugural Global Summit pic.twitter.com/5SzYja148y — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 25, 2026

The robot then spoke, as the Associated Press reports, saying, "Thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. It is an honor to be at Fostering the Future Together’s global coalition inaugural meeting. I’m Figure 03, a humanoid built for the United States of America. I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children and education."

The robot then said "Welcome" and offered a greeting in 10 other languages. And after that, the panel at the event, which included First Ladies Brigitte Macron of France, Sara Netanyahu of Israel, and Olena Zelenska of Ukraine, looked on awkwardly as the robot slowly walked back down the hallway out of the room.

The New York Times also covered the event, reporting that Mrs. Trump promoted the idea that more children should receive teaching from "humanoid educators."

"The future of AI is ‘personified,’" the First Lady said in prepared remarks that she definitely did not write. "It will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility."

"Imagine a humanoid educator named 'Plato,'” she continued. “Access to the classical studies is now instantaneous: literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history. Humanity’s entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home."

Did you ever imagine Melania would say the word "corpus" in any context? Me neither!

Figure AI CEO Brett Adcock celebrated the robot's special appearance, tweeting, "So proud to see F.03 make history as the first humanoid robot in the White House,” adding, “as always fully autonomous.”

Per the AP, Figure 03 is available for purchase for help with taking out the trash, and such, for around $25,000.