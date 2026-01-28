There’s just five months until we choose who will be the next California governor (or at least, have the primary election for that office), and six major candidates will be duking it out Tuesday night here in SF in a debate.

There have already been two debates for the 2026 California governor’s race, but who cares, because who even knows who’s running for Governor of California in 2026. Well the primary election is in five months, so it's time to start paying attention! And if we don't pay more attention we could end up with a Republican governor, basically because there are so many Democrats running.

California's primary election takes place on June 2nd. @FOXLA to host Feb 3rd CA Gov debate. The debate, in partnership with KTVU, will air across the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. https://t.co/gHJZJsk42u — Rachel Aragon (@RachelANews) January 24, 2026



Now there’s another debate in the governor's race, and it is coming up this Tuesday, February 3. KTVU will be hosting a 2026 governor’s debate right here in San Francisco this coming Tuesday night at 5:30 pm. And as Mission Local reminds us, the debate will be held at the Bayview Opera House (aka the “Ruth Williams Opera House,” aka the “South San Francisco Opera House,” all three names are technically correct.)

California Governor Debate: Meet the candidates https://t.co/ef7C1aT28v — Duh Mon Day 💫 (@Wow_DeeH) January 27, 2026



Okay, so who’s even running for California Governor in 2026? The six candidates currently scheduled to appear Tuesday night are seen above. We have new entries East Bay congressional representative Eric Swalwell, and rich-guy permacandidate Tom Steyer, who both recently threw their hats in the ring. Steve Hilton is the only Republican who will be on stage, and rounding out the other seats are Democrats: former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, and former California State Controller Betty Yee.

Notably absent are former congressmember Katie Porter, ex-HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, and loony Republican sheriff Chad Blanco.

The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, February 3 at 5:30 pm, and will be streamed live on the KTVU website. The June 2 primary will determine which two candidates advance to the November 3 general election.

Image: Cooper D via Yelp



