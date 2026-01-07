Indie musician Ariel Pink is coming to town just days after the fifth anniversary of January 6th — which he actually attended, at least the Trump rally part, though he denies joining the horde that stormed the Capitol.

Fans of Ariel Pink, aka Ariel Marcus Rosenberg, either willfully ignore his troubling politics and avid troll-y nature, or they celebrate them and complain that critics just aren't in on the "joke." But any person who would go on Tucker Carlson's show in the wake of being cancelled, post January 6th, to whine about how he couldn't book gigs all of a sudden, is pretty much asking for trouble, and is arguably a little touched to begin with.

Now, Ariel Pink is coming back to San Francisco this week, doing a show at The Chapel in the Mission — a show which apparently still had plenty of tickets available as of Monday, hence the Instagram post from the Chapel that drew plenty of negative attention and comments.

"Is Tucker Carlson the opener?" writes one commenter.

"Bit pricey, might try and sneak in, it’s what Ashli Babbitt would have wanted," writes another.

SFGate notes that Pink has always been "an erratic performer," and he actively courted controversy long before Trump was even running for office. Pitchfork published an op-ed about Pink's trollish nature way back in 2014, suggesting that Pink's racist, sexist, and homophobic comments weren't necessarily as ironic as some fans assumed, even though they had made for an effective self-promotional tool.

Then there was the 2017 show at the very same venue he's playing this week, The Chapel, at which audience members saw him pin then-girlfriend and bandmate Charlotte Ercoli to the stage in an assaultive manner — something over which Ercoli would later sue him, alleging other sexual and emotional abuse as well.

And then came Ariel Pink's turn as a 2020 election denier, who went to DC to hear Trump's rallying cry for a violent coup that turned into thousands of his ardent supporters storming the Capitol, threatening the lives of lawmakers, destroying property, and leading directly to the death of one Capitol Police officer and indirectly to the suicides of four others that year. Pink has denied participating in the riot, tweeting therafter, "i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to [the] hotel and took a nap. case closed." Fellow musician John Maus, who was apparently sharing a hotel room with Pink or staying nearby, was photographed at the Capitol that day.

Pink would later say on the Wrong Opinion podcast that he didn't see how the country could continue without Trump, saying, "I think that Trump being in office right now is the only reason we’re up and running… We’ll never see another one like him."

Pink was last in the Bay Area just two months ago, performing at Cornerstone in Berkeley — another pretty small venue — to little fanfare or controversy.

Anyway, tickets are still available for the Chapel show! And the show's still on.

Top image: Ariel Marcus Rosenberg, aka Ariel Pink performs at The Button Factory on August 16, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)