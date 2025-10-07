A "possible" bomb threat Tuesday afternoon led to the evacuation of San Francisco's Lowell High School, though this appears to have been just a precautionary measure.

The call about the bomb threat came in at 1:12 pm Tuesday, according to the SFPD, and as KRON4 reported. Officers responded to the school, located at Eucalyptus Drive and Forest View Drive, in the city's Lakeshore neighborhood.

Officer reportedly evacuated the high school immediately, as a precautionary measure, and school was disrupted for two hours. The SFPD gave the "all clear" and school activities reportedly resumed as of 3:30 pm.

Per the Chronicle, the SFPD showed up with tactical and K9 units, and were sweeping the grounds of the school for any evidence of an explosive.

School officials issued a statement saying, "We appreciate the school’s leadership and staff, and swift response of SFUSD teams and our city partners for their support."

The origin of the threat was not made public.

SFist is not aware of any similar bomb-threat evacuation at a San Francisco school since 2016, when George Washington High was briefly evacuated over a false threat.

Photo via Google Street View