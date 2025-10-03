A suspect in a shooting engaged police in a multi-hour, overnight standoff on Eddy Street in San Francisco's Tenderloin before being arrested early Friday morning.

San Francisco police reportedly responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the vicinity of Eddy Street between Taylor and Jones streets at 9:20 pm Thursday. As KRON4 reports, arriving officers were told that a shooting suspect had retreated inside a building on the block.

The suspect barricaded themselves inside the building for a number of hours, refusing to come out.

Video from the scene posted Thursday night by the Xitter account FriscoLive415 shows police negotiating with someone on a fire escape of a building — which appears to be Franciscan Towers, an affordable housing facility at 217 Eddy for people with low incomes and the formerly homeless.

Live on scene major crisis in the Tenderloin avoid the area https://t.co/WVBR5FGlbD — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) October 3, 2025

The SFPD said that the standoff had been resolved as of 6:20 am, with the suspect taken into custody.

The suspect's name has not been released, and nor have any details about the circumstances of the shooting that occurred. There was apparently no victim in the shooting.