Trump trying to charge people $100,000 for visas is only one of his administration’s over-the-top new restrictions on visas, and state Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a crusade to reverse the administration’s proposed new student visa rules.

It was generally seen as demonstrably nuts last month when the Trump administration started charging $100,000 for H-1B visas, despite those visa holders’ enormous contributions to the US tech sector. But Trump, after all, hates all immigrants except the ones he marries. There have also been some draconian restrictions the administration has proposed for student visas, including four-year limits (a degree with postgraduate education generally takes much longer to complete), and highly limiting students in their ability to transfer schools or programs.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who has sued Trump so many times we’ve lost count, is taking the mantle to lead the opposition against this proposal too. The Bay Area News Group reports Bonta is leading the charge of 17 state attorneys general who are openly fighting Trump's proposed student visa restrictions.

“Our state thrives when students from around the world come here to learn, research, and contribute,” Bonta said in a press release. “The Trump Administration’s proposal is a direct threat to California’s universities and colleges, our economy, and to the diversity that strengthens our communities. We urge the Department of Homeland Security to reverse this misguided rule and recognize that America is stronger and more economically vibrant when we attract the best and the brightest students from all over the world.”

Bonta’s office argues over the economic impact of student visa restrictions. His release says that international students on visas contribute $6.4 billion to the state’s economy annually, and create more than 55,000 jobs per year.

Though we should note that this fight is not a lawsuit, or not yet, at least. All Bonta and the 16 other state AGs did was write a strongly worded letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. But is Noem even going to read a letter signed by Bonta, plus openly Muslim Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Trump-prosecuting New York Attorney General Letitia James?

I am not holding my breath, though Bonta and company may have a lawsuit up their sleeves, or perhaps some other way of escalating this.

The Trump administration says they’re making these moves to combat “visa abuse” or fraud. But we will remind you that student visa fraud is exactly how Elon Musk came to this country, and we aren’t seeing him being prosecuted.

