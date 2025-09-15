Local:
- After getting a grilling from the BART board last week about the major rush-hour meltdown two Fridays ago, BART management has pledged to only do its computer system upgrades on weekends. One such upgrade at Montgomery Station caused the entire system to melt down on Friday, September 5. [Chronicle]
- SF was quite toasty on Monday, and will be even moreso on Tuesday, with high temperatures inland "flirting" with 100 degrees in some spots. [KRON4]
- When the Valkyries arrive for their first-ever playoff game in the Bay Area on Wednesday, at San Jose's SAP Center, which is make-or-break for their playoff journey, they will be down one game to the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx (who also beat them in a regular-season game last week), who trounced them 101-72 on Sunday. [Chronicle]
National:
- Via proxy and Vice President JD Vance, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, President Trump has announced a full-fledged war on "radical Left" groups of all kinds, and the vagueness of it all is frightening. To hear Vance talking on Kirk's podcast, any liberal group or person who set fire to a Tesla could be brought up on domestic terrorism charges. [New York Times]
- The US military just made their second targeted air strike on so-called "narcoterrorists" today, killing three in a purported drug boat traveling from Venezuela in international waters. [CNN]
- Santa Cruz-based company Gooder foods, maker of Goodles brand vegan boxed mac-and-cheese, is recalling several lots of its mac-and-cheese because it was found to have either milk product or cashews in it, and there have been some allergic incidents around the country. [Chronicle]
Video:
- This new video from YouTube food channel S3 features a culinary tour of San Francisco with Saison Chef Richard Lee, including stops at 7 Adams, ABV, Californios, Ernest, and Arsicault.
