A Mumbai-based engineer who excelled in interviews reportedly held multiple Silicon Valley startup jobs at once, often disappearing after landing offers of up to $200K. Soham Parekh impressed on paper, but founders say most of his resume was fake.

As TechCrunch reports, Soham Parekh, who reportedly aced technical interviews and was offered salaries of up to $200,000, became the center of a startup-world cautionary tale last week when Playground AI founder Suhail Doshi posted a viral warning: “There’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3–4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware.”

PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware.



I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses. — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

As KRON4 reports, Doshi, who said he fired Parekh after just one week, called his resume “90% fake” and claimed he “made up constant lies,” including listing a master’s from Georgia Tech. The university told Fortune it has no record of his enrollment.

Probably 90% fake and most links are gone. pic.twitter.com/h9bnLc8Cwj — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

More than a dozen founders have since come forward with similar stories. At Antimetal, Parekh was reportedly the first engineering hire in 2022. “Really smart and likable,” said CEO Matt Parkhurst, but “we realized pretty quickly that he was working at multiple companies and let him go.”

Funnily enough, Soham was our first engineering hire in 2022



Really smart and likable; enjoyed working with him



We realized pretty quickly that he was working at multiple companies and let him go



I can’t imagine the amount of equity he’s left on the table https://t.co/vXGlHxF1QH — Matt Parkhurst (@mprkhrst) July 2, 2025

At Create, Marcus Lowe said Parekh showed up once, pushed back his start date twice, and was eventually caught working for a competing startup while on Lowe’s payroll. When confronted, he ghosted.

As Fortune reports, Leaping AI co-founder Arkadiy Telegin nearly hired Parekh full time after a standout interview, offering $160K–$200K plus equity. “He really crushed my interview. I interviewed around 50 people in the prior two weeks before talking to him and he passed, by far, all of the people I interviewed,” he told Fortune. “He also was a very likeable person.”

Telegin went on to add that immediately upon being hired, Parekh started acting strangely and making excuses for why he wasn’t producing code, including drone strikes, floods, and electricity outages. He never signed a contract or sent an invoice.

In some cases, multiple Y Combinator startup founders realized after the fact they’d all been “dating the same guy,” as Telegin put it. At least 10 companies hired and fired Parekh, and others say they rejected him after odd interview behavior or suspicious GitHub activity.

In a TBPN podcast interview, Parekh confirmed he had been working at several startups at once, sometimes up to 140 hours a week. “I’m not proud of what I’ve done,” he said. He cited financial hardship and claimed he genuinely cared about the mission of each company. Still, he admitted his actions took a toll and said, “That’s not something I endorse.”

Parekh recently announced on X that he’s now working exclusively at Darwin Studios, but both he and the CEO deleted the posts shortly after. In a statement to TechCrunch, Darwin’s founder called Parekh “an incredibly talented engineer” and said the team believed in his ability to help bring products to market.

BREAKING 🚨 Soham Parekh has officially joined Darwin Studios as founding engineer, a AI video company based in California.



Darwin video remixing harnesses real-time generative models across text, audio, image, and video.



Their product, Wayve I, allows anyone to upload a video… https://t.co/OcGssRLK24 pic.twitter.com/ixji8CKEx3 — Prashant (@Prashant_1722) July 3, 2025

Some see Parekh as a symptom of overemployment in remote tech culture. Others call him a scammer who’s burned founders, wasted time, and undermined trust in hiring. One developer tallied at least 10 confirmed jobs, eight rejected offers, and “likely many, many more.”

Whether Parekh’s next move is redemption or rebrand remains to be seen.

Image: RachaStock/Getty Images