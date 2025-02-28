A vacant East Oakland lot that’s become overrun with RVs and tents is now listed on Google Maps as “Homeless Encampment,” though this is clearly the work of some joker trying to embarrass Oakland City Hall.

In our coverage of homeless encampments, there is rarely much humor or reason to laugh. Yet here we have a case that is somewhat amusing, though perhaps with mean-spirited intentions. KRON4 reports on a homeless encampment in East Oakland near the Fruitvale district, which is now listed as a business called “Homeless Encampment,” and quickly drew a number of mocking reviews.

Screenshot: Google Maps

Here is a screenshot of the Google Maps listing in question, showing the East Oakland location at Alameda Avenue and East Eighth Street. We see real businesses highlighted (Bay Breeze Inn, Taqueria El Paisa), as well as the location “Homeless Encampment.”

Screenshot: Google Maps

And here is the same location via Google Maps Satellite view. But is this place really a “Homeless Encampment?” Well, take a look at the Google Maps Street view of this location, and judge for yourself.

Screenshot: Google Maps

KRON4 reports that the location had a phone number listed, a description that said it was “open 42 hours,” and a series of user reviews. As of press time for this post, those all appear to have been removed. But the place is still listed on Google Maps as a specific location called “Homeless Encampment.”

Though per KRON4, there were previously a number of reviews for this so-called “business.” One of them said “Such a fun place! You have to come, bring the whole family! God I love California.” Another said “Lovely place to live and raise your kids,” and a third read “Great location that shows the inclusion and diversity of culture in Oakland.”

The “owner” of the listing submitted a response. “We are glad you like our small loose nit [sic] community,” that response said. “We strive to provide a low cost, high crime area for you to live where you are free to dispose of trash, bio material, hypodermic needles, stolen cars, free from the prying eyes of law enforcement.”

So clearly this is just some trolling by someone with too much time on their hands, or possibly even a political dirty trick. When there was still a phone number associated with the listing, KRON4 looked up that phone number. And they report that “It was the number for interim Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins’ office."

Screenshot via Google Maps