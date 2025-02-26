At least one more major US company isn't rushing to toss its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives just because Trump and his minions don't get racism. Apple shareholders took a vote at a meeting to reject a proposal from a conservative think tank to get rid of its DEI programs.

Without disclosing the vote tally, Apple announced that shareholders voted down the proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research. (It can be found on Page 85 of this proxy statement for the meeting.) As the Associated Press reports, the think tank made a similar proposal to Costco shareholders in January, days after Trump's inauguration, and it was also roundly rejected.

Apple's board of directors recommended a "no" vote on the anti-DEI proposal, saying that they were already fully in compliance with existing laws — despite the think tank raising the spector of future litigation relating to DEI initiatives.

"At Apple, we believe that how we conduct ourselves is as critical to Apple’s success as making the best products in the world," the board statement says. "We seek to conduct business ethically, honestly, and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and our Business Conduct and Compliance policies are foundational to how we do business. And we strive to create a culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work."

They suggest that the National Center for Public Policy Research proposal, "inappropriately attempts to restrict Apple’s ability to manage its own ordinary business operations, people and teams, and business strategies."

Apple is a company that has, historically, struggled to have much of any diversity in its workforce. As the AP reports, in its last diversity report in 2022, the company said that two-thirds of its workforce was male, and nearly three-quarters of its workforce was white or Asian.

The board further contended, in its recommendation statement, "Apple’s determination of the appropriate means by which to comply with applicable law, including any associated changes to our programs, policies, departments, or goals, is a fundamental aspect of Apple’s business operations."

In related news, Apple has just fixed a "glitch" on the iPhone in which users using the dictation feature and saying the word "racist," the word "Trump" would automatically appear.