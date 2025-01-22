Three men have been arrested in connection with a slew of home burglaries in several South Bay cities, and authorities estimate the value of goods stolen around $1 million.

San Jose police announced Wednesday that they had arrested a trio of suspects, Alberto Vallejo, Gonzalo Valencia Ramos, and Jaime Martinez Arroyo, in connection with 78 residential burglaries — 30 in San Jose, 18 in Cupertino and Saratoga, 20 in Mountain View, and 10 in Campbell. As KTVU reports, the three men were arrested last Thursday after search warrants were served in Hayward, French Camp, and Stockton.

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph tells KTVU that the three men are a "sophisticated" burglary crew who have primarily targeted Asian households, often by breaking into a back door of a house.

Joseph said that items stolen included purses, heirlooms, jewelry, and firearms.

He added that one of the suspects was identified with the help of Santa Clara Sheriff's Office, who recognized him from doorbell camera footage.

The arrests and investigation were aided by multiple law enforcement agencies in the South Bay, authorities said.

The three are now facing 72 counts of felony burglary, and the district attorney's office is already suggesting they could all get life in prison. "It reflects the weight and seriousness of the crime these individuals committed," said Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen in a statement about the case and the potential punishment.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan also issued a statement about the case, saying, "If you come here to commit crime and harm our residents, you will be caught and brought to justice. This is just the latest reminder of the fundamental responsibility to keep people safe."

This case seems oddly similar to one in the North Bay that was just reported on this week. As KRON4 reports via the Santa Rosa Police Department, five suspects were recently arrested in connection with a string of residential burglaries that targeted the homes of Asian business owners. That case had a connection further south in the Bay Area as well, with Union City police tipping off the SRPD to the group's alleged activities.

The SRPD says that they are aware of 11 burglaries in the last 14 months that they say could be linked to this quintet. The crew is also described as "sophisticated."

Those five suspects have been tenatively identified as Martin Hernandez, 29; Carlos Alberto Ousset-Orozco, 34; Julio Gomez-Herrera, 26; Carlos Andres Lopez-Diaz, 23; and Miguel Romero-Morales, 37.