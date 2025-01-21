Plans have been approved for a striking modern mansion to be built on property with sweeping Golden Gate views that is currently occupied by a nearly 90-year-old home in SF's Sea Cliff neighborhood, and the owner is Tom Steyer.

The plans are for 496 Sea Cliff Avenue, the current occupant of which is a large, 5,500-square-foot home built in 1938. As the Chronicle tells us, the Planning Department has approved permits for Tom Steyer and his family trust to construct a 7,500-square-foot, three-story manse on this cliff-top property.

Rendering by Sean Bailey Design and Studio Earth Work

Steyer, 67, actually owns two next-door properties, and the plan seems to be to keep 494 Sea Cliff Avenue intact — perhaps with him and his family occupying that home while the other is under construction.

The plans for 496 Sea Cliff, as SF YIMBY first reported last month, include a 900-square-foot ADU (accessory dwelling unit).

Rendering by Sean Bailey Design and Studio Earth Work

The design by Sean Bailey Design and Studio Earth Work is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright's work, with structural concrete walls, cedarwood soffits, and cascading plants off of terraces — with green roofs as well planted with native vegetation.

Steyer, a well known environmental activist, gained his wealth as founder of the hedge fund Farallon Capital. Longtime SFist readers may recall that Steyer spent $10 million back in 2017 on a national ad campaign calling for Donald Trump's impeachment, saying that he was threatening news organizations and pushing the US "to the brink of nuclear war." This was two years before Trump would ultimately get impeached for the first time.

Steyer has also been a megadonor to the Democratic Party, and he briefly ran for president himself in 2019/2020.