Outta Sight Pizza expands to Chinatown, Lazy Bear expands into French cuisine, and a wildly popular smashburger pop-up gets a brick-and-mortar outpost at IKEA's food hall, all in This Week In Food.

We learned earlier this week that the Lazy Bear team is preparing to open a French restaurant this summer called JouJou, in the Design District. The concept is classic French bistro/brasserie food, with a raw bar as well as some New Orleans elements, and some of pomp and ceremony of fine dining that's been lost in recent decades. Expect seafood towers, steak frites, and duck a l'orange, and plenty of Champagne.

Popular pizza spot Outta Sight, which since graduating from the world of pop-ups to a brick-and-mortar in 2022 has been slinging slices and pies from a small Larkin Street shop, is expanding with a second location next week (Jan. 15) in Chinatown. The location is a former boba tea shop at 643 Clay Street, as the Chronicle reports, and owners Eric Ehler and Peter Dorrance promise to bring their greatest-hit pizzas as well some more "cheffy" creations, with the eventual addition of sandwiches, wings, and more.

Also exiciting is the news that popular smashburger pop-up Smish Smash is getting a brick-and-mortar outpost at IKEA's Saluhall. That plant-based Burgare Bar apparently hasn't been pulling its weight in the food hall, and Smish Smash will be taking up residency in that stall on the ground floor at 945 Market starting January 25. (Their Instagram suggests their first appearance at Saluhall will actually be noon to 8 pm on January 18, though.)

Open as of today in West Portal is a new doughnut shop and wine bar, dubbed George's Donuts & Merriment. The new spot at 163 West Portal Avenue comes from chef and gourmet doughnut maestro Janina O’Leary (previously of Bacchus Management Group). They opened at 9 am today and were sold out of doughnuts by noon, so be warned.

Tablehopper brings word of a new Vietnamese spot called Angiday in the former Mi Familia taqueria space in the Upper Haight (1797 Haight Street). It is both a spot for coffee (with flavors like egg cream and ube-hazelnut), as well as a place for bánh mì, rice plates, vermicelli bowls, pho. It is already open, Tuesday to Sunday, 11 am to 8 pm.

Next door to Andytown Coffee Roasters in the Outer Sunset is a new soup and sandwich spot called Rusty Ladle (3645 Lawton Street at 43rd). As SFGate tells us, the menu features a great looking grilled cheese slathered in brown, crispy cheese on the outside, as well as seasonal soups and other sandwich options. Beer and wine are available too. They're open Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 8 pm.

And MacKenzie Chung Fegan filed a strong review for Standard Fare, Berkeley's 10-year-old cafe that has spent most of its existence as a sandwich and lunch spot, but has lately turned to serving some excellent dinners, she says. Chef-owner Kelsie Kerr cut her teeth at Zuni Cafe and Chez Panisse, so she knows a thing or two about seasonal, Cal-Med cuisine, and her proclivities for beans of all kinds, as well as seasonal salads, meat and fish entrees, and signature fare like a parsnip-rosemary souffle, and a seasonally changing, Judy Rodgers-esque fritto misto.

