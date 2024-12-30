More than three dozen bars across San Francisco have reportedly been hit by an alleged drink-and-dash thief known as Jared, who’s been racking up bar tabs and then disappearing without paying.

It may not be on the level of the infamous French Laundry Christmas Day wine robbery that happened ten years ago this week, but this is still bad. A Saturday Reddit post entitled “SF bartenders are currently being terrorized by a serial tab-skipper known only as ‘Jared’” has racked up hundreds of comments over two days, about a dozen of these being industry service people or customers saying they’ve definitely seen this same “Jared” character doing the dirty act of ordering drinks, and then dashing out without paying.

NBC Bay Area looked into this, and confirmed that indeed there is a man who goes by Jared who is prolifically skipping tabs at bars across San Francisco. That report found that in the last few weeks, Jared has skipped on tabs that The Knockout, Mothership, and Nite Cap, among many other bars. Meanwhile, employees at the Castro restaurant The Cove say Jared has dined and dashed there twice, and then attempted to do so again on Christmas Day.

“He was like, ‘Oh, my card doesn’t work,’ and tried to run to the ATM right across over here,” Nite Cap bartender Piper Dean told NBC Bay Area. “And then he just never came back.”

SF bartenders are currently being terrorized by a serial tab-skipper known only as "Jared." There are dozens of posts on Facebook about him. One bartender even compiled a map of Jared sightings. Incredible time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/rGjNCm41GK — Bud Fox (@Joey77PARK) December 28, 2024

The above map is purportedly from a private Facebook group of bartenders, and details the spots where Jared has supposedly left without paying bills. It’s quite a litany of locations he’s apparently visited, with more than three dozen listed on that map.

NBC Bay Area blurred photos of Jared’s face in their report. The only credible description we have is from the above-embedded Reddit post, and even that is a screenshot of a tweet that is now deleted.

And there are apparently no police reports regarding Jared, hence the lack of law enforcement response. If you have any information on Jared, you can call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

