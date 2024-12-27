- President-elect Trump has asked the Supreme Court to delay the impending TikTok ban until he takes office. A spokesperson indicated that the his administration hopes to pursue a "political solution" to the issue. [AP]
- Homelessness spiked by 18% in 2024, owing to a lack of affordable housing. It follows a 12% jump in the year prior. [CBS]
- Marin's Tamalpais School District has been ordered to pay a settlement worth $17.5 million to four people sexually abused by one of their former tennis coaches. [KRON]
- Red wine sales in San Francisco did the opposite of going supernova this year, reportedly declining by nearly 30% when compared to 2023. [Chronicle]
- Trump allies are threatening California lawmakers, saying they could face prison time under federal anti-racketeering laws for passing sanctuary city laws. [CalMatters]
- Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, who played a pivotal role in relocating the team to Las Vegas, says he will resign in the coming days. [KQED]
