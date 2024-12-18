- One person died in a house fire in Forestville, in Sonoma County, on Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred in a heavily wooded area around 2 pm on the 10,000 block of Woodside Drive, in what fire officials called a "two-story, older summer cabin-style home." [Chronicle]
- A private school for students in grades six through 12 is setting up shop in a downtown SF office building at 221 Main Street. Described as a liberal arts school for "students who love math," Proof School is taking over two floors of the building and expects to open in 2026. [SF Business Times]
- A dense fog advisory was issued Wednesday morning for the Bay Area, and tule fog was impacting the morning commute for many. [KRON4]
- A 35-year-old Royal Caribbean cruise passenger became drunk, belligerent, and was threatening other passengers, leading to him being detained by ship staff Tuesday, and while in detention, after allegedly being injected with a sedative, he died. [KTVU]
- While plugging the latest iteration of Agentforce, Salesforce's product that builds AI programs to accomplish simple tasks typically done by humans, CEO Marc Benioff suggested that Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie "build an agent" for City Hall. [SF Business Times]
- Oakland's Horn BBQ is reportedly expanding to Lafayette, though chef-owner Matt Horn has not given an exact address. [KRON4]
- Paris Hilton provided some celebrity lobbying power and helped to pass a new California law that regulates how residential treatment centers for children and youth employ restraints and seclusion rooms. [CalMatters]
Photo: Denys Novozhai