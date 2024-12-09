Rub elbows with Giada De Lauretiis, Maneet Chauhan, Jonathan Waxman and others at Pebble Beach Food & Wine in April 2025, with ticket pre-sales beginning today.

First held in 2008, Pebble Beach Food & Wine is billed as the nation’s premier culinary celebration, though it is one of several high-end food festivals now competing for the attention of high-rolling foodinistas along with the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

After a pandemic pause, Pebble Beach Food & Wine returned in April 2024 with great fanfare to the luxurious Pebble Beach Resorts, and it is coming around again April 10 to 13, 2025, centered at the The Inn at Spanish Bay. Some tickets are on sale today for Capital One cardholders, and the public on-sale date is December 18.

The event is multi-tiered and multi-faceted, with grand tasting events, smaller tastings, and luxurious multi-course meals. This year's lineup includes over 125 acclaimed chefs and 150 world-renowned wine and spirits producers. Among them are James Beard Award winners, Food Network stars, and Michelin-starred chefs including Alice Waters, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Esther Choi, Jonathan Waxman, Chris Shepherd, Giada De Lauretiis, Elizabeth Falkner, Maneet Chauhan, Richard Blais, and Mawa McQueen.

Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Food & Wine

Photo courtesy of Pebble Beach Food & Wine

In addition to more all-inclusive, luxe packages, the festival organizers are newly offering something this year called the Walk-Around Package ($1,750), which allows access to the opening night cocktail reception, as well as the Grand Tasting Pavilion on Saturday and Sunday — which features different booths each day hosted by star chefs and fine restaurants, with unique bites as well as tasting pours of an array of wines, Champagnes, and spirits.

Prices go all the way up to a Diamond Package with Double Occupancy Room, priced at $15,000, which "offers an unparalleled experience for two guests, featuring luxury accommodations and a curated selection of VIP events," according to the organizers.

Entrance to the Tasting Pavilion along, which this year is presented by Palo Alto Networks, starts at $395 per person during pre-sale for general admission. Those tickets go up to $450 in Tier 2. Individual tasting events and dinners are also individually ticketed.

Capital One cardholders can access the pre-sale today through December 15. And the public sale begins December 18.