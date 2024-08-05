While there was some suggestion that Xitter might let go of just a portion of its longtime office space at what quickly became known as The Twitter Building over a decade ago, it looks like Elon Musk is finally getting out of SF for good.

It's been about three weeks since we learned that X was was officially putting all or most of its mid-Market headquarters building up for sublease. And it was just days after that that Musk tried to link the company's departure to a new California law that prevents school districts from forcibly outing trans-questioning students to their families.

But now the New York Times is reporting on an internal email from CEO Linda Yaccarino informing employees that X will be shuttering the offices at 1355 Markeet Street "over the next few weeks."

Employees will reportedly be transferred to offices in San Jose, and/or to a new engineering-focused office in Palo Alto that will be shared with xAI.

It's not clear what these existing offices in San Jose are, as Twitter had never maintained an office presence there as far as we knew.

Yaccarino, who is obviously just following her marching orders, told employees, "This is an important decision that impacts many of you, but it is the right one for our company in the long term."

This will certainly create some strife and inconvenience for hundreds of X employees who call SF home and aren't looking forward to a San Jose commute. And Musk has made clear that he's not much of a fan of remote-work arrangements.

Musk declared his plans to relocate X to Austin following Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of AB1955, which bans schools from making rules requiring parental notification if a child identifies as transgender. But Musk has, since taking over the company, seemed like he wanted out of the lease on 1355 Market, going so far as to fall behind on rent in the first months of his ownership.

Twitter first took over the former furniture wholesale center known as the SF Mart in 2012, and infamously got a tax break from the city to do so.

