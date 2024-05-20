- A 36-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in downtown Oakland early Monday morning. The man's car, whose windshield appeared to have bullet holes in it, crashed into a construction site at 14th and Jefferson streets, near the Oakland federal building just before 3:30 am. [Bay Area News Group / KTVU]
- An armed suspect was shot by San Jose police Sunday afternoon and left with life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- Oakland residents were protesting Sunday over potential cuts to essential services, especially policing, due to the city's projected $177 million budget deficit. [KPIX]
- The 1500 block of Chestnut Street, in the Marina, has the most number of complaint calls in the city about parked cars blocking driveways, so you probably shouldn't park there. [Chronicle]
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he no longer can eat out in public in SF without being recognized, and this lack of anonymity in his own city is "much weirder" than he anticipated. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Public Library's main branch is hosting a small exhibit of the work of Ralph Chessé, a Bay Area artist and onetime children's television puppeteer who created the mural on the second floor of Coit Tower. [KPIX]
- Last year, a vineyard manager at Baytree Lane Vineyard in Sonoma decided to get his vines genetically tested, because half of the Pinot Noir there didn't seem quite right — and it turned out to be Gamay, which happens to be a very in-demand grape among a group of hip winemakers, who all clamored for it. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jed Villejo