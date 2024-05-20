The Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will once again host a bevy of celebrities and celebrity-chef talent throughout the upcoming BottleRock weekend in Napa.

It was announced Monday that the culinary stage will feature appearances by A-list celebrities Bradley Cooper and Cameron Diaz, as well as Warriors star Steph Curry, drag legend Bianca Del Rio, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, and celebrity chefs including Andrews Zimmern, Aarón Sánchez, Rodney Scott, Alton Brown, Aaron May, Melissa King, and the Bay Area's own Tyler Florence.

Husbands and recent drag-queen-dinner-party competition hosts Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka will also be on hand for segment, possibly with Ms. Del Rio.

Other music acts participating in the culinary stuff include the Offspring, rappers Nelly and T-Pain, and Patrick Callahan of My Morning Jacket. As always, the stage will be hosted by local TV personality Liam "Foodie Chap" Mayclem.

"We’re anticipating some fun, crazy moments on this year’s Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage,” says BottleRock Napa Valley Partner Dave Graham, in a statement. "This lineup is an entertaining cross section of talented chefs, musicians and engaging personalities ready to literally and figuratively mix it up on stage.”

This is the 11th year for BottleRock Napa Valley, and since the Memorial Day weekend fest first began, there has been a significant focus food and wine.

Diaz will likely be at the fest promoting her own wine brand, Aveline.

BottleRock kicks off Friday, May 24, and runs through Sunday, May 26. This year's music headliners are Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná.

See the full lineup here. There appear to be some single-day tickets remaining for Friday, and they have a ticket exchange set up for sold out options as well.

Top image: Bradley Cooper attends Paramount's "If" New York premiere at SVA Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)