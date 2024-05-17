It's been just three days since we learned the name of the WNBA expansion team that is coming to San Francisco next year, and interest in the women's league and this SF team seems very, very high.

The Golden State Valkyries, as they'll be known, have already topped 10,000 deposits from insterested season ticket holders. And as KRON4 reports, 2,500 of those have come in just since Tuesday's big announcement.

SFist noted on Tuesday that interest was so high in the expansion team that they already had 7,500 season ticket deposits before they had even been given a name.

We also mentioned the block party that's happening in Thrive City, outside Chase Center, from 2 pm to 6 pm Saturday, and now there's even more reason to celebrate. You can get free tickets to that event here.

Performances start at 3 pm, and they will include Kehlani, E-40, Goapele, P-Lo, Mayzin, and Khyenci.

For truly eager fans, Valkyries merchandise will be available to purchase Saturday for the first time ever. And there will also be photo ops, and more.

Capacity at the event will be capped, and priority will be given to Evenbrite ticketholders until capacity is reached.

The increasing popularity of the WNBA comes as the league has gained some star players, including recent Iowa graduate Caitlin Clark, who has started playing with the Indiana Fever this summer season.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke to NBC Bay Area this week about the WNBA and the new Golden State sister team.

"The talent level has just skyrocketed [in the WNBA]," Kerr said. "I just see a really high ceiling for the league."