Some sort of raid or major police action was happening Monday afternoon at a residential building on Sixth Street between Market and Mission streets.

An alert went out at 1 pm Monday from SF's Department of Emergency Management to avoid the area of Sixth Street between Market and Mission due to "police activity."

As the Chronicle reported from the scene, a "swarm" of SFPD officers was gathered outside a building near Mission Street, and officers "were unspooling caution tape and preventing people claiming to be residents of the building from entering."

Cellphone video footage from inside the building or a building next door, posted to the Citizen app, showed an SFPD tactical van in addition to multiple police vehicles parked in the street.

Photo via Citizen app

San Francisco police haven't provided any information about the raid or whatever is going on, but we will update you if and when they do.

This is a developing story.