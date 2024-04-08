- A 1,464-unit affordable housing development near the Santa Rosa Airport could become the state's largest "builder's remedy" project. The preliminary application for the project, dubbed Airport Village, was submitted while Sonoma County's Housing Element was out of compliance with the state. [Chronicle]
- There was another commercial airline mechanical incident Sunday morning, but this time it was a Southwest plane out of Denver. An engine cover blew off during takeoff, requiring the Houston-bound plane to turn around and land back in Denver. [ABC 7]
- This will be a warm week for much of the Bay Area, with highs in the 70s and 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, at least in Wine Country, the East Bay, and the South Bay. The weather will swing again by Friday, with colder temps and another chance of rain. [Chronicle]
- A section of Highway 1 in Capitola that was closed for the demolition of the Capitola Avenue Bridge reopened several hours ahead of schedule on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was another 3.4M earthquake in the Bay Area this morning, this one centered up around The Geysers, 13 miles northeast of Healdsburg. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two boys who were reported missing on Saturday in Mountain View were located and found safe, police said Sunday morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- Northern California's commercial Dungeness crab fishing season, which started late, is ending early today in order to protect migrating whales. [ABC 7]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist