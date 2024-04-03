An East Bay woman has crocheted what appears to be the world's longest scarf at 982 feet long, and that scarf’s measurements are currently under review to grant her the Guinness World Record.

The Bay Area has been on something of a roll lately with setting world records. At last October’s Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, we saw the world record for largest pumpkin ever grown. Last month, a team of UC Berkeley students appears to have set the world record for the fastest-ever “BART Speedrun” of all 50 BART stations. And now KTVU brings us the news that a Richmond woman is having her world record attempt being reviewed by the Guinness Book of World’s Records for the world’s longest scarf ever crocheted.

Image: Andrew Butt via Facebook

How long is this scarf? It’s 982 feet long. For perspective shown above by the apparent champion knitter Daisy Ptak, the Eiffel Tower is 984 feet tall. So yes, this scarf is only two feet shorter than the Eiffel Tower is tall. KTVU estimates the scarf as being the length of three football fields.

Image: Andrew Butt via Facebook

Ptak is seen above with part of the scarf at Monday’s measuring ceremony, and says she worked on the scarf whenever she could find the time. "At the movies, at restaurants, sports games, sitting in my camp chair working away," she told KTVU. “But it all paid off."

Image: Andrew Butt via Facebook

According to Richmond’s Grandview Independent, the current record-holding scarf is 840 feet long. So Ptak appears to have beaten the old record, figuratively speaking, by a mile.

The scarf still has some verification process to be completed before Ptak is officially awarded the Guinness World Record.

Monday’s measuring ceremony was at Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion, a site that in 2016 set the world record for most Rosie the Riveters in one place. Though Ypsilanti, Michigan broke that record two years later.

Image: Andrew Butt via Facebook