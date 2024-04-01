San Francisco will soon get a new restaurant from the James Beard-recognized, Michelin-starred chef of Chicago's Indienne.

The restaurant from brothers Sujan Sarkar and Pujan Sarkar is set to open next month in the former Maybeck's space (3213 Scott Street), as Eater reports today. It's called Tiya, and it has a placeholder website featuring glamorous Bollywood star photos.

Pujan Sarkar has been the chef at Rooh in San Francisco for the last seven years, which bills itself as serving "progressive Indian" cuisine, and which has gotten its fair share of accolades. While it hasn't earned a star from the Michelin inspectors, the California guide says, "Amidst a slew of upscale Indian restaurants descending upon San Francisco, Rooh rises to the top, thanks to an innovative menu that fuses the subcontinent’s myriad flavors with modern restaurant staples."

His brother Sujan, meanwhile, has been at the helm of Indienne in Chicago, which earned a Michelin star last year and was named one of Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants of 2023. Sujan was also a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

"The opulence of Chicago’s Indienne might make it suspect; in 2023 you do not always expect daring, exciting cooking to happen against a traditional fine dining backdrop. Yet every course of chef Sujan Sarkar’s tasting menu brings new thrills," Bon Appetit writes.

Some similar opulence might be headed to Tiya, though the menu is still under wraps. Eater reports, via the restaurant team, that Tiya will serve "New Indian cuisine with California influences," and there will be both a four-course tasting menu and an a la carte menu.

The a la carte menu will be for walk-ins only, and reservations for the tasting menu experience are going live on Tock on April 15.

Eater first noted the arrival of Tiya a couple weeks back, but there weren't any details to share.

The Maybeck's space got a handsome remodel before it relaunched in mid-2022, under the helm of a trio of experienced chefs, husband and wife Jeff Banker and Lori Baker and original Maybeck's chef Aaron Toensing. But, sadly, it closed again less than a year later.

.Photo: Marc Fiorito, Gamma Nine Photography