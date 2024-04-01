A one-alarm fire that appeared to start in the kitchen of Indian Oven in the Lower Haight injured one person and has temporarily closed the restaurant.

The fire broke out at 233 Fillmore Street (at Laussat Street) around 11 am Monday. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the source of the fire was the kitchen flue in the ground-floor restaurant in the building, 34-year-old Indian Oven.

The SFFD said that the fire was "quickly extinguished," and one adult was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Indian Oven is now closed, and the SFFD advised customers to contact the restaurant to find out when it will reopen.

The restaurant, which spans two floors in the building, can be reached by phone at 415-626-1628 or 415-255-2000.