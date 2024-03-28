Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are in San Francisco for shows tonight and Sunday, and in their honor, the city has temporarily renamed Warriors Way, aka South Street, in the band's honor.

There was a dedication ceremony on Wednesday afternoon for the street sign, which says "Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band" and hangs just below signs for Warriors Way outside the Chase Center. As the Chronicle reports, the signs will stay up through the weekend.

Springsteen and his band just relaunched their North American tour earlier this month in Phoenix, doing makeup concert dates that were originally scheduled for December. The 74-year-old Springsteen had to call a halt to the tour last fall due to a bout of peptic ulcer disease, and the new tour dates are in two waves, one now through April, and another in August and September.

He and the band are also taking two nights off between shows in the same city — here they will take Friday and Saturday off before doing another show Sunday, and they'll do the same next week in Los Angeles.

While both Chase Center shows are sold out, there some tickets available on resale sites like StubHub, and Ticketmaster has some "verified resale" seats that appear to mostly be behind the stage — but they start at $60.

The E Street Band consists of guitarist Steven Van Zandt (also of Sopranos fame), guitarist Nils Lofgren, drummer Max Weinberg, bassist Garry W. Tallent, keyboardist Roy Bittan, and saxophonist Jake Clemons, who is the nephew of late saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

In related news, we learned yesterday that The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White has been cast to play Springsteen in an upcoming biopic, provisionally titled Deliver Me From Nowhere. As the Guardian reported, the film, based on Warren Zane's book of the same name, centers on the 1982 making of Springsteen's Nebraska album.

