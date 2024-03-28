The popular outdoor nighttime street fair known as Oakland First Fridays has been on hiatus since January, but recently announced they’re bringing the event back for the First Friday of April, next Friday, April 5.

The recurring monthly Friday night block party and vending fair Oakland First Fridays had been routinely drawing 30,000 to 50,000 attendees before the pandemic. But since the event reopened in September 2021, the crowds have reportedly averaged more like 15,000. That, combined with increased permit fees, a drop in the number of vendors, and a lack of formal sponsorship led the event to cancel First Fridays from January through March 2024, according to Oaklandside.

Organizers said at that time that “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary closure of Oakland First Fridays beginning of 2024 from January to March due to financial constraints.”

One wondered if the event would return in April. But according to First Fridays’ social media accounts, the event is back on for next Friday, April 5.

Oakland First Fridays is back like we never left!!🌟

Save the date and join us Friday April 5th for our “Welcome Back” event right here in the heart of the KONO District! 💙💛

📍Located on Telegraph Ave between 22nd- 27th St.



🎶 Song Credit: @theloovemooreshow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aWWIL74T7H — Oakland First Fridays (@OakFirstFridays) March 4, 2024



“Oakland First Fridays is back like we never left!!,” the organization posted to Twitter in early March. “Save the date and join us Friday April 5th for our ‘Welcome Back’ event right here in the heart of the KONO District!”

A similar message was posted on the First Friday Instagram, a March 15 Facebook reel, and the organization has created a Facebook event invite. Additionally, the First Fridays Oakland website has a countdown timer counting down the days, hours, and minutes until the April 5 event.

(By the way, “the KONO District” refers to Koreatown-Northgate, a stretch of Telegraph Avenue north of Uptown.)

The announcements say the event will be held at its traditional 5-9 pm timeslot, and at its usual location on Telegraph Avenue between 22nd and 27th streets.

“We're thrilled to be back and ready to celebrate what Oakland First Fridays is all about!,” says a statement of the First Friday Facebook invite. “After a brief pause, the heart of the city is pulsating with life, creativity, and community spirit once more. Join us for a night of art, music, delicious food, and vibrant culture."

SFist has reached out to Oakland First Fridays for comment, and we will update this post with any response.

But organizers have made it pretty clear that their issues have primarily been financial. The above graphic illustrates their claim that the event lost $95,225 during the months it operated in 2023. The website has a PayPal donation link for those who want to support, and the page for their Oakland First Fridays Golf Tournament Fundraiser (June 24 in Vallejo) also has a donation link under the header “Want to Support Us?”

First Fridays started in 2006 as Oakland Art Murmur. The Telegraph Avenue street fair component grew alongside it, but the two became separate entities in 2012. Art Murmur now does its own independent programs and events.

