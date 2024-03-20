The Alameda County Public Health Department says you may have been exposed to measles if you were at San Leandro’s Sons of Liberty Alehouse on Saturday, March 9, as the troublesome nationwide measles uptick continues.

We’ve been covering possible measles outbreaks more than we should this year, considering that the highly contagious respiratory virus measles was declared eliminated back in the year 2000. But on Monday, the CDC issued a warning that they’d confirmed as many measles cases thus far in 2024 as they did in the entire year of 2023 (58 cases). And that troubling trend is hitting closer to home, as KTVU reports that there was a possible measles exposure this month at a restaurant in San Leandro.

Specifically, the possible exposure was at the Sons of Liberty Alehouse in San Leandro, on Saturday, March 9 between 4:45 and 7 pm, according to an alert form the Alameda County Public Health Department. Yes, those times are very specific, and for a reason.

"Literally, if someone is sharing the air space in the building with measles and they're gone for two hours, this area for two hours is still contaminated," pediatrician Dr. Margaret Hennessy told KTVU.

If you were at the Sons of Liberty Alehouse during those described hours, you’re highly encouraged to contact your doctor if you’re not vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, not sure about your vaccine status, pregnant, immunocompromised, a parent with infants, or a health care or child care workers. Measles is known for red rashes, but can also produce symptoms like a cough, a runny nose, and red or watery eyes, and occasionally diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Measles infections can be fatal.

If you’re not immunized or want a booster, the SF Department of Public Health has a list of recommended places to get immunized in San Francisco.

