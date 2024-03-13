Kanye West still has plenty of fans who are up for whatever weird bullshit he's putting on, even here in the Bay Area, as was evident in the fairly full-sounding crowd that showed up at Chase Center Tuesday for a "Vultures 1" listening party.

The artist who still wants to be called Ye held a "listening experience" at Chase Center Tuesday night, in promotion of his new album with Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures 1," and the upcoming "Vultures 2." Ye's daughter, North West, briefly performed alongside her father, and both ex-wife Kim Kardashian and new wife, architect and model Bianca Censori, were present in the audience — apparently marking their first public appearance in the same space.

Ye's recent, very public antisemitism and often unhinged antics did not deter audiences from snapping up tickets to the event — which was not quite a concert, though both Ye and Ty Dolla $ign rapped live along to backing tracks, and danced around the arena, as Riff Magazine reports.

"Several of the people we spoke with pointed out that because of their age, this was their first opportunity to see the controversial superstar," Riff reports, noting several audience members who said they had been fans since high school, and only now, as Ye has come back on tour, are they able to afford tickets to see him live.

"We’re pretty dedicated fans, we don't involve politicians or religion or anything like that. We’re here for the sound," said fan Frankie Mora, 32, of Monterey, speaking to the Chronicle.

"People may think he’s crazy but I think I’m just as crazy as him so I relate," said Lilian Estelavaliente, 24, of Fairfield, speaking to the Chronicle.

Ye reportedly came out onto the bare arena — which was fog-filled, and a weird circular white curtain was draped in the center, taking projections — wearing a sweatshirt that said "Adidas" in phonetic Russian. This is a reference to the fact that Adidas dropped Ye like a stone after one of this last rounds of public antisemitic comments, buying him out of a $1 billion contract in 2022.

As Riff reports, the crowd at Chase Center was on Ye's side in all this, chanting "Fuck Adidas" before the show even began.

Per the Chronicle, "Despite the absence of a pre-show playlist and the spacious venue appearing half-empty leading up to the show, by the time Ye and Ty Dolla Sign came out — roughly 20 minutes behind schedule — the arena was packed and brimming with energy."

Major US concert promoters Live Nation and AEG declined to work with Ye on this tour, but as Riff Mag notes, he and Ty Dolla $ign have "clearly shown they are able to fill arenas without the major concert promoters."

Previous "Vultures" listening events in Chicago, New York, Phoenix, and parts of Europe have reportedly netted $12 million in ticket sales to date.

Also, ten-year-old North West apparently announced her debut album during the Phoenix event on Sunday, and again last night. It's called "Elementary School Dropout," after her father's 2004 debut "The College Dropout." And ICYMI, the tween released her first single last month, "Miss Westie."

Top image: Kanye West is seen exiting a vehicle on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)