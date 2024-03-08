Police in the East Bay don't exactly have the bandwidth to track down stolen vehicles. But the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival thought for sure someone would have spotted their stolen 12-person passenger van, with their name and logo emblazoned on it, by now.

The van, nicknamed "Vannanigan," was stolen on February 20 in Oakland. SF Shakes marketing director John Western tells Bay City News that they have reason to believe the van is in Richmond somewhere — based on a couple of Fastrak transactions and failed attempts to use a gas card that was in the van.

"We thought by now somebody might have spotted it," Western says to Bay City News — assuming that no one has painted over the obvious logo yet, which is on the driver's side.

SF Shakes, which performs one Shakespeare production in local parks every summer, does a touring production each spring — from February to May — that travels to different schools around California. It's a one-hour, "thoughtfully cut" version of a play, and this year they're doing "As You Like It."

Western says they've been getting by the last couple of weeks with a rental van, but they would very much like their van back — which also had some sets, costumes, and props in it. Anyone who sees it is asked to email [email protected].

If that fails, they are looking to raise money for a new van — and/or seeking anyone who may have a van of a similar size to donate.

This year's free-to-the-public production from SF Shakes will be The Tempest, and it comes to SF's McLaren Park in September.

Donors will have a chance to help out, if the group doesn't find their van, on April 20 when they hold their annual fundraising gala and auction.