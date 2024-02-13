Per usual, last year's Broadway hits will be making it to San Francisco a couple years late, with the touring shows just now announced for BroadwaySF's 2024-2025 season.

There are still another six months to go in BroadwaySF's current season, with some touring productions still set to hit town this spring and summer including recent Broadway revivals of Funny Girl and Company. But today we get the announcement of next season, which kicks off in late August with a six-week return engagement of Wicked — just a month and a half ahead of the release date of the new Wicked movie adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The big news from the announcement is that several big Broadway productions, and some smaller, acclaimed musicals of last season, will all be part of the lineup coming to San Francisco this fall, and next winter and spring.

Roger Bart Casey and Evan Zin in 'Back to the Future.' Photo by Matthew Murphy

These include the Back to the Future musical — which even though it got middling reviews, it is still playing on Broadway and the New York Times said the DeLorean may be worth the price of admission on its own. That will run here, at the Orpheum Theatre, from February 12 to March 9, 2025.

Earlier in the season we'll be seeing the 2023 Tony Winner for Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo, which will be arriving at the Curran Theater November 5, and will run through December 1. This also answers the question of when the Curran would be back in rotation for BroadwaySF's regular season — which it hasn't been since the Harry Potter play closed in September 2022.

The Curran will also be in use when the Tony-winning revival of Parade, which starred Ben Platt on Broadway, arrives here May 13 to June 8, 2025. In between, the theater will likely be used for one-off events, as it has been in recent months, like the "Unscripted" series, and last September's stop on Todrick Hall's Velvet Rage Tour.

Adrianna Hicks with the original company of 'Some Like It Hot.' Photo by Matthew Murphy

The other big Broadway musicals of last season coming to town, both of which were featured at the Tony Awards, are Some Like It Hot (January 7 to 26, 2025), and & Juliet (July 1 to 25, 2027).

Some Like It Hot, which is a musical adaptation of the 1959 Billy Wilder film, won Tonys for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, and features a book by Amber Ruffin and Matthew Lopez.

"We are thrilled to unveil our highly anticipated 2024/25 season, filled with vibrant productions that promise to engage, inspire, and provoke thought among audiences throughout the entire San Francisco Bay Area," said BroadwaySF Managing Director Rainier Koeners in a statement. "We invite you to partake in this celebration of live entertainment and experience the magic that happens when the heartbeat of Broadway meets the vibrant pulse of San Francisco."

A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical will also hit the Golden Gate Theater next June.

And also swinging back through town will be Hamilton, which will run through the next holiday season at the Orpheum, from November 27 to January 5.

Season packages now start at $429.50, but prices vary based on the day of the week you prefer for tickets. Memberships guarantee you seats at each of the shows in the main season. See all the options here.