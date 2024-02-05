- UCSF has confirmed that a deal to acquire two struggling SF hospitals, St. Mary's and St. Francis Memorial, is weeks away from closing. UCSF was reportedly in talks to buy the hospitals from Dignity Health since last summer. [Chronicle]
- A convicted sex offender and apparent meth user in Livermore has been charged with lewd behavior and contact a minor for sex after jumping the fence at Granada High School. 39-year-old George Tomlin, a registered sex offender since 2004, allegedly masturbated in the direction of a 14-year-old girl and gestured for her to come closer on school grounds in mid-January. [East Bay Times]
- The SFPD reportedly arrested a suspect last week for stealing something inside Northern Station, the police station at Fillmore and Turk. The 35-year-old San Francisco man was found in a "secure area" of the building and was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest. [SFGate]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has joined the chorus of those denouncing conspiracy promoters on the right who feel threatened by Taylor Swift. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police had to break up another sideshow over the wet weekend on Park Boulevard. [KTVU]
- The major downed-tree incidents on Sunday in San Francisco included a big tree that fell on power lines in the Excelsior that were still energized. [KTVU]
- Among the maximum wind gusts recorded Sunday were some that were hurricane-strength, including one that was 102 mph at Pablo Point in Marin County. [KRON4]
Photo: Ugi K.