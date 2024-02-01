A new Chinese street-food spot has opened in the Richmond, and they specialize in Chengdu-style barbecue skewers, noodle soups, and a particularly delicious rolled and beef-stuffed pancake.

It's called Taste of Old Street (5336 Geary Boulevard), and it's a small operation with just a handful of tables that opened around the new year and has already attracted lines at the door. The food is well prepared and very reasonably priced, with spicy grilled skewers of chicken, lamb, beef, and offal like chicken hearts — kind of in a Japanese yakitori style, but better seasoned — going for just $4 to $6 for five small skewers per order.

The menu features a number of dishes associated specifically with street-food markets in Chengdu, like noodles and slow-braised meat in nearly clear, mild-flavored broth; grilled vegetables like eggplant; garlicky cucumber salad; and hot-pot variations.

But a definite star of the menu is a Taiwanese-style stuffed pancake roll — a scallion pancake that's wrapped around tender, well-spiced braised beef, with hoisin sauce. The pancake is perfectly fried without being greasy, and full of flavor. The beef is imbued with warm spices, and the whole wrapped and rolled affair is the perfect hearty snack or appetizer.

The beef pancake at Taste of Old Street. Photo: Jay Barmann

If you're headed there on a weekend, you'll want to get there early — or call ahead to reserve a table at 415-601-5571. Multiple Yelpers report finding the place all filled or reserved when they arrive at 5 p.m.

They don't yet have a liquor license, but they're reportedly working on that.

Taste of Old Street is open for lunch every day but Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday; and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Taste of Old Street - 5336 Geary Boulevard near 18th Avenue - 415-601-5571

