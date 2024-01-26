- A man was fatally shot Thursday night in the parking lot of a shopping center in usually quiet Rohnert Park. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. and there's no information on the suspected shooters or a motive. [KTVU]
- A San Francisco man imprisoned for the 2000 beating death of a three-year-old boy has been granted parole. SF DA Brooke Jenkins railed against the parole board's decision, which voted to free Patrick Goodman on just his second attempt at parole, 24 years into his 25-to-life sentence. [KRON4]
- Some burglars broke into a San Jose collectible card shop called Tofu's Trading and stole 35,000 Pokemon cards. The owners are trying to find humor in it, because the thieves didn't seem to know what to take, and one was seen on video footage crawling on the floor for no reason. [ABC 7]
STOLEN POKEMON: A collectable trading card store in San Jose is sharing surveillance video of their break-in from Wednesday. More than 35,000 Pokémon cards were taken. @tofustrading edited the video to take this bad time & find a little humor in it. 1/2@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/OUZyTFuXXp— LaurenABC7 (@LaurenABC7) January 26, 2024
- SF Mayor London Breed was at an event Thursday night at a cafe in the Richmond District that has been hit hard by crime, encouraging voters to vote Yes on Prop E, a ballot measure that would expand police use of technology like drones. [KPIX]
- A 42-year-old Oakland man says he was shot Thursday night while walking to a food truck because he refused to give up his wallet to several assailants who pulled up beside him in an SUV. [East Bay Times]
- Two individuals, William Molina-Alba and Ana Villegas, have been arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft that turned into a shooting and attempted murder in South San Francisco, in February 2022. [KPIX]
- Seattle's Piroshky Piroshky bakery is returning to the Bay for some pop-ups in late February, including at Standard Deviant brewery in SF on Feb. 27. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: David Trinks