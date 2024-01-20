Bay Area-born rappers Saweetie and P-Lo dropped a new song Friday, "Do It For The Bay," and an accompanying video to support the San Francisco 49ers in their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday.

Saweetie, who was born in Santa Clara, and P-Lo, raised in Pinole, collaborated on the song, which references E-40’s 2019 hype song, "Niner Gang,” which came out during that year's playoff run and trip to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers have been in the playoffs the last two years, and the team has a record 18 NFC Championship appearances. The Packers are hoping for their 10th appearance in the championships game, and this is the 10th overall head-to-head division playoff battle for the Niners and the Packers.

It should be noted, the Grammy-nominated Saweetie (born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) has some deep 49ers and Bay Area ties. As KPIX reports, she is the niece of Oakland's own MC Hammer, and the granddaughter of Willie Harper, the onetime 49ers linebacker who was part of the 1981 team that won Super Bowl XVI.

The Niners' have added "Do It For the Bay" to their official playlist on Spotify, and you'll likely be hearing it out at the bars this weekend if you go somewhere to watch Saturday's game.

Related: Niners Fans Catch Playoff Fever