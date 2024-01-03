A man who was reportedly naked and having a mental health crisis was firing off a gun on New Year's Eve morning, and he was arrested and thankfully no one was struck by any of the bullets.

According to one account on social media, the man was naked during this incident, which occurred just before noon on Sunday on the 700 block of 41st Avenue, between Balboa and Cabrillo streets. The Chronicle confirmed the incident with the SFPD, but doesn't reveal where said social media post is (if anyone has it, please indicate in the comments).

The man was "suffering from apparent mental distress was holding a gun and fired several rounds," according to SFPD spokesperson Paulina Henderson. Multiple cars and at least one home were left with bullet holes in them before the suspect abandoned the gun the somewhere.

Arriving officers located the man (still naked?), still 41st Avenue, according to Henderson, though he wasn't armed. Officers later found a loaded gun in the area.

The 33-year-old man was briefly treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked in SF County Jail on suspicion of charges including illegal possession of a gun, vandalism, making criminal threats, negligent discharge of a firearm within city limits and shooting an inhabited dwelling.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified, and no formal charges have been announced.