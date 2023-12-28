A terrifying accident came with a miraculous result Wednesday afternoon, as a car rolled over and plowed 150 feet down a Glen Park Canyon embankment, but both of the passengers were rescued and emerged with just minor injuries.

The accident occurred sometime before 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chronicle, a car fell down a Glen Park Canyon embankment not far from O’Shaughnessy Boulevard and Del Vale Avenue, and rolled over during the process.

O’shaugnessy at Del Valle has one lane closed as #YourSFFD Heavy Rescue units work to rescue 2 persons from a vehicle 100ft down the slope.

Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qsCobH6gv7 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 27, 2023



A hiker called emergency personnel, and above we see what the SF Fire Department found when they arrived. Rescue units went to work.

2 victims with minor injuries after this technical rescue at Glen Canyon Park, @SFPD investigating, use caution in the area. https://t.co/19XeieSq12 pic.twitter.com/lYdizlvyn6 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 28, 2023



Per KPIX, fire and EMT personnel cleared brush and deployed ropes to rescue the two passengers from the crashed car at the bottom of the ridge. Both were found to have endured only minor injuries after being evaluated at a hospital.

O’Shaughnessy Boulevard had one lane closed while first responders rescued and retrieved the victims.

KPIX also explains that “The driver of the car reportedly hit the curb and the vehicle rolled once, then slid down the hill.” But that said, the SF Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter