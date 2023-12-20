A 46-year-old suspect is in police custody following a December 13 shooting that killed a 48-year-old man in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood.

The killing took place around 2:40 a.m. December 13 near the intersection of San Jose and Plymouth avenues. As KPIX reported at the time, officers arrived on the scene to find a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim has since been identified as 48-year-old Jorge Villagran — and a person with that name is listed as owning a roofing business in San Francisco on LinkedIn.

Villagran was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving efforts.

On December 14, according to the SFPD, 46-year-old Christopher Kyle Marsh was arrested on suspicion of the killing. Marsh was located in the Outer Mission area, on the 5500 block of Mission Street.

Police were able to get a Ramey warrant for Marsh's arrest ahead of criminal charges. Per the SFPD, "The arresting officers also developed probable cause to arrest him for possession of suspected narcotics and two outstanding arrest warrants out of [the] San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office."

This appears to have been San Francisco's 54th homicide of the year to date, though the SFPD crime dashboard still lists 53 homicides as of December 17. In both 2021 and 2022, the city had a total 55 homicides as of December 31.

This remains an open investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting of Villagran is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.