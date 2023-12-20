- Donald Trump has been disqualified from appearing on the March 5th primary ballot in Colorado, with the state's high court citing the 14th Amendment. Trump's participation in January 6th an encouraging rioters disqualifies him from higher office, the court says, but this question could end up at the Supreme Court. [New York Times]
- A SoMa restaurant, Bay of Burma (1174 Folsom Street), moved into a building that was originally market-rate housing above, but the city has since acquired it to turn it into supportive housing for homeless youth. The restaurant owners now want relocation assistance like the apartment dwellers are getting, citing rising crime and dwindling business. [Chronicle]
- Community opposition appears to have successfully shut down, or stalled, a project to expand the Santa Rita Jail complex in Alameda County. The county is under a consent decree to improve mental health services at the jail, but activists say that can be done without building a new addition, since the jail is only 50% full; and they say the money should be invested in more behavioral health services for people not in jail. [East Bay Times]
- The Alameda County Coroner has identified the first of the three victims killed in a crash on I-680 in Pleasanton on Monday, which the driver says was caused by his rear tire blowing out. The one victim who has been ID'd is Josesa Chagolla, 62, of Sacramento. [KTVU]
- Burglars crashed a car into a building in Oakland on Tuesday morning, on the 500 block of Embarcadero, in order to rob a business inside. [KPIX]
- Longtime KNBR host F.P. Santangelo, who was let go last month, is joining rival station 95.7 "The Game" as a part-time host, doing Giants post-game broadcasts. [Chronicle]
- Rite Aid is now banned from using facial-recognition technology for five years because of its "reckless" use of it in the past. [CNN]
- Representative Dean Phillips, a moderate Democrat from Minnesota, has launched an upstart primary challenge to Joe Biden, centered on 'Medicare for all.' [New York Times]