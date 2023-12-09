- Authorities in Berkeley are actively searching for a 23-year-old suspect following a double stabbing that occurred on Friday night in the Berkeley Hills, prompting a since-lifted shelter-in-place order in the area. The suspect, described as a 5-foot eight man with blonde hair, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. wearing a brown or red hoodie, black pants, and carrying a large black backpack, and police warn he may be armed. [KPIX]
- The suspect, Byron Decles, apparently carried out a home invasion that resulted in the stabbing, which left two people hospitalized with injuries. Police are still searching for him. [KRON4]
- Californians are already getting seriously sick this winter, and it’s not just with COVID — it’s COVID, plus the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). More than three-quarters of inpatient hospital beds across the state are full. [Chronicle]
- Former East Bay priest Stephen Kiesle, previously accused of sexually abusing numerous children, is now back in jail for a drunk driving incident that resulted in the death of his neighbor in Rossmoor Walnut Creek. Kiesle changed his plea to no contest and was sentenced to six years and eight months in state prison. [KNTV]
- The CDC says that Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), a potentially deadly bacterial disease transmitted through the bite of an infected brown dog tick, often carried by pets, is spreading in Baja California, as well as Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Nuevo León. Travelers are advised to take precautions to avoid tick bites in these areas. [KPIX]
- San Francisco police responded to reports of students bringing weapons to two high schools on Friday, at both George Washington High School and Galileo Academy of Science & Technology. At Washington High School, a student brought a firearm in a bag, leading to a physical struggle with a staff member, and another student at the same school was detained for bringing an air gun. Simultaneously, there was a report of a student at Galileo bringing a firearm, who fled the scene. [Chronicle]
- Meanwhile, there’s a gun buyback happening in SF this weekend, supported by local group United Playaz. It brought in over 100 guns in the first two hours. [KTVU]