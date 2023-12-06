- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just announced he will retire from Congress at the end of the year. The move has been expected for weeks, and this will leave his Bakersfield congressional seat, which he has held for 17 years, up for grabs. [CNN]
- This rain we're getting will last through the overnight hours but is expected to taper off by Thursday morning. [Bay Area News Group]
- Sonoma County has declared a local emergency due to an outbreak of avian flu among chickens in Petaluma — and 250,000 of the birds are having to be euthanized. [ABC 7]
- There continues to be drama between the Oakland police union and Mayor Sheng Thao, with City Hall still being blamed for missing out on a state deadline in July for grant money for combatting retail crime. [KRON4]
- A bit of graffiti, or a mural, dated July 1939, was uncovered after the recent demolition of a building at Valencia and Cesar Chavez in SF. [Chronicle]
- During a Tuesday hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he sees "blinking lights everywhere" in terms of rising threats against the United States. [CNN]
- Norman Lear, creator of classic TV shows like All In the Family and The Jeffersons, has died at age 101. [New York Times]
- Time Magazine named its Person of the Year, and it's Taylor Swift. [KRON4]
