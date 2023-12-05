A young man was shot in the course of a robbery Monday morning in a typically quiet residential neighborhood of San Francisco, but thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pine and Octavia streets in Lower Pacific Heights, not far from Japantown.

As KPIX reports via the SFPD, officers were called to the area and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim had reportedly been approached by two male suspects on bicycles, as KRON4 reports, one of whom demanded the victim's keys and then shot him. The other suspect took the victim's cellphone before the pair fled on their bikes.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with 'SFPD.'

Photo: Scott Rodgerson