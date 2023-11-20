While Draymond Green serves his five-game suspension for headlocking an opponent in a chokehold, Saturday Night Live’s ‘Weekend Update’ lampooned Green in a segment mocking Green’s history of below-the-belt blows.

If you have not been following your Golden State Warriors over the last week, it has been an eventful one. In a Tuesday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, mercurial forward Draymond Green was ejected less than two minutes into the game for getting into an altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and placing Gobert in a headlock chokehold maneuver. Video of this can be seen below, and Green was suspended for five games.

Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a headlock and was ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/ub7ZT34WiL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 15, 2023

So Green will be sidelined for another full week. But he was in the lineup of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment, or at least, SNL’s Devon Walker played the role of Draymond Green in a skit about the chokehold incident, seen below.

"I appreciate y'all giving me this platform to publicly apologize," Green (played by Walker) says at the outset of the segment.

"OK, so you are sorry?" asks anchor Michael Che

"Hell nah," Walker responds. "Uh uh. I can't wait to do it again."

Michael Che later says to the fake Draymond, “Draymond, this isn’t even your first suspension. You once stepped on another guy’s chest. You kicked another player in the groin.”

“I had to kick him in the groin,” Green (Walker) responded. “That's where his nuts are at.”

The real Draymond Green is unlikely to appear on television again until Tuesday, November 28 against the Sacramento Kings.

Image: NBC