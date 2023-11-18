- A judge dismissed the lawsuit from victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, which left three people dead and more injured, who had sued the festival organizers and the city about four years ago. The judge said that a mass shooting wasn’t a foreseeable event that they could be held liable for, despite allegations of negligence and poor security. [KNTV]
- SpaceX's Super Heavy-Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, underwent its second test flight that resulted in an explosion near space — the second consecutive failure of the company as it tried to launch a Starship. Now, NASA is apparently concerned because it had been planning to partner with SpacX to transport Artemis astronauts to the moon in the coming years. [KPIX]
- In another antagonistic incident at APEC, Friday saw confrontations between supporters and opponents of Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the San Francisco International Airport. Hundreds of Xi supporters and dozens of anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) protesters on SFO’s North Access Road during Xi's departure. Some protestors were allegedly assaulted, leading to hospitalizations. [KNTV]
- The Cal-Stanford rivalry “Big Game” is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium — the last Big Game matchup of the Pac-12 era before the mass exodus of the majority of the division’s other teams next season. The Golden Bears has won the past two Big Games, but this one might not be pretty — both the Bears (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) and the Cardinal (3-7, 2-6) have subpar records so far. [Chronicle]
- Commercial Dungeness crab fishing season is delayed once again, with authorities blaming the high risk of whales getting entangled in crab fishing gear. They also warn that the northern California cost might see poor crab meat quality after early tests. [Mercury News]
- A woman from Mendocino County was found guilty of murdering a man by zip-tying his neck and leaving him to die in a mobile home in El Sobrante in 2022, aparently in order to steal money. [EB Times]
- In a San Mateo neighborhood, the driver of a Tesla SUV lost control on Friday morning, colliding with an embankment and soaring over a swimming pool before crashing into a home at Murphy and Ashwood drives around 7:10 a.m., and luckily no one was harmed. [KNTV]
- Want to go do some leaf peeping? SFGATE has a roundup of where you can see some of the best and most festive foliage.
Feature image via Unsplash/Robert Bye.