- An SUV tried to go around a train-crossing arm in Oakland and was struck Wednesday morning and dragged by an Amtrak train. The SUV driver was injured in the crash, which occurred around 7:25 a.m. in Jack London Square. [KTVU]
- Democrats scored big wins Tuesday night, both in the gubernatorial election in Kentucky and in ballot measures in Ohio that affirmed abortion rights and legalized recreational cannabis. Democrats also took control of both of houses of the Virginia legislature. [New York Times]
- A person was struck and killed by a BART train Tuesday night at North Berkeley Station around 11:05 p.m. Foul play is not suspected. [KPIX]
- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries at Polk and Post streets in San Francisco on Tuesday night around 10:22 p.m. [KRON4]
- On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council voted to approve a resolution creating the Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District, which is an area that is home to some LGBTQ residents, but does not contain many LGBTQ businesses. [Oaklandside / NBC Bay Area]
- A Chronicle reporter traveled to Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, which is analogous to our city's Tenderloin, is talked about in similar fashion in the media as an open-air drug market, and where a similar number of fatal opioid overdoses occur each year. [Chronicle]
- In-N-Out Burger is expanding into New Mexico. [Bay Area News Group]