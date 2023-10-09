A San Francisco cable car had to make a hard stop to avoid colliding with another vehicle Monday afternoon, resulting in some passenger injuries.

You may have gotten an alert to avoid the area of Taylor and Washington streets on Nob Hill, and the reason is there was a cable car accident, or near accident.

As KTVU reports, the cable car made a hard stop at that intersection sometime after noon, and seven passengers who were on the cable car reportedly suffered injuries.

The extent or nature of the injuries is not yet known.

Two passengers informed KTVU that the cable car operator slammed on the brake to avoid a collision.

This is a developing story

Photo: Matt Briney